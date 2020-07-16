Governor Kemp, Attorney General Carr sue Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Atlanta City Council

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Governor Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr filed a lawsuit against the Atlanta City Council and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

“This lawsuit is on behalf of the Atlanta business owners and their hardworking employees who are struggling to survive during these difficult times. These men and women are doing their very best to put food on the table for their families while local elected officials shutter businesses and undermine economic growth. Just like sending in the Georgia National Guard to protect those living in our capital city from crime and violence, I refuse to sit back and watch as disastrous policies threaten the lives and livelihoods of our citizens. We will fight to stop these reckless actions and put people over pandemic politics.”

Governor Brian Kemp

