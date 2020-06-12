Governor Kemp issues new COVID-19 guidelines

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a new executive order in response to ongoing efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Effective immediately, residents and those visiting Georgia who are 65 years and older are no longer required to shelter-in-place unless they fall under these categories:

Those living in a nursing home or long-term facility, including inpatient hospice, assisted living communities, personal and intermediate care homes, community living arrangements, and community integration homes;

Those who have chronic lung disease;

Those who have moderate to severe asthma;

Those who have severe heart disease;

Those who are immunocompromised;

Those, of any age, with class III or severe obesity;

Those diagnosed with diabetes, liver disease, or chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis.

Most of the new guidelines will take effect June 16th, including the banning of gatherings of more than 50 people, unless there is at least a six-foot distance between each person.

Also taking effect:

Sports teams, both professional and academic, can resume under some restrictions set by their respective organizations.

Body art studios, barber shops, hair salons, and other personal care facilities will allow walk-ins.

Indoor movie theaters will no longer limit the number of people sitting together in a party.

Campers and workers attending overnight summer camps may not do so, unless they have received a negative COVID-19 test within twelve days prior to starting camp.

In restaurants and dining rooms, there are no longer party maximums for the number of people allowed to sit together. Also, there is no longer a limit on the number of patrons allowed per square foot.

In a bar, now you can have 50 people, up from 25, or 35% of total listed fire capacity, whichever is greater.

For salad bars and buffets, a worker can use cafeteria-style service to serve patrons or the restaurant can provide hand sanitizer, install a sneeze guard and regularly replace shared utensils to allow self-service.

Taking effect July 1st, live performance venues and convention centers will be allowed to host events.

A convention, an organized event of 100 people or more, may occur if it meets twenty-one specific requirements. Conventions are defined as those that “shall include exhibitions, trade shows, conferences, and business retreats.”

“Live Performance Venue” refers to “any indoor or outdoor location that requires patrons to purchase a license to attend an event featuring live musical, dramatical, automotive, educational, or any other type of entertainment performed before in-person patrons.”

To view the entire executive order, click here.