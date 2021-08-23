Governor Kemp visits LaGrange and discuss issues affecting the state

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Governor Brian Kemp made a campaign stop at the LaGrange Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 23, 2021. Local leaders expressed their excitement and gratitude for all of Kemp’s work in the state of Georgia.

During his speech, Kemp emphasized the importance of stopping violent crime, street racing, drug and sex trafficking and street gangs across the state. He said on Aug. 22, 2021 three people were murdered in Atlanta and over 100 for the year.

“We have put a task force together, a crime suppression unit with state patrol, GBI is doing intelligence through G-side, we’re using the Department of Natural Resources Game Wardens,” said Kemp.

Kemp said in the last few months there have been over 7,000 stops, dozens of DUIs, over 500 vehicles have been impounded and over 110 people have been arrested with outstanding warrants. He believes the crime taking place in Atlanta has hurt the state’s reputation and its economy. He said he intends to continue funding police and thanked local legislatures for the support in not allowing any defunding of police.

He discussed his intention to continue defending Senate Bill 202, a bill he said should build confidence once again and address the mechanical problems that were seen in the 2020 presidential election.

“We need to have secure, accessible, fair elections in Georgia,” said Kemp.

According to Kemp, the state is currently facing multiple lawsuits including from the nation’s highest law enforcement agency. He said he will continue to defend Senate Bill 202 and that it has information on voter identification requirement for absentee ballots and drop boxes as well as, many other measures.

Kemp also discussed how excited he is with LaGrange and the southwest part of the state. He said many opportunities have become available especially during a global pandemic.

“We decided to do two things, protect lives against COVID-19 but also protect people’s paychecks by not shutting our economy down,” said Kemp.

He said he intends to continue finding people to fill hundreds of available job positions.

Chairman of the Troup County Board of Commissioners, Patrick Crews, thanked the Governor for his involvement in many economic projects. Some of those include the expansion of KIA Georgia and the development of many residential construction projects.

“It was certainly our pleasure to have the Governor come to Troup County today and stop and talk to us along his campaign route. As I said today during the ending comments, he and his team have been very supportive,” said Crews.