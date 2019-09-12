Group of people suffering from ocular melanoma want answers from Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — A group of people who are suffering from ocular melanoma was surprised to see such a concentrated number of people in one area. One of the connections they found was Auburn University.

But the university is claiming that no cancer cluster exists. They say the Alabama Department of Public Health is in agreement with them.

But members of the group disagree. They say they have found at least 17 with similar diagnoses and a connection to Auburn.

“It doesn’t take a very smart person to realize that if you have a rare type of cancer that’s happening in a very central geographic area then there is possibly a solution there,” the husband of one woman who died from the cancer said.

A team of researchers from Thomas Jefferson University came to Auburn in 2018 to help investigate.

The group is accepting donations from anyone looking to help. You can place one by clicking here.