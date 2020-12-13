Gus Malzahn fired as Auburn Head Coach

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kent State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

After eight seasons, Gus Malzahn is no longer the head coach of the Auburn Tigers.

The school announced in a statement on Sunday afternoon the coaching change, naming Defensive Coordinator Kevin Steele as the interim Head Coach for the rest of the 2020 season.

Malzahn went 68-35 in his eight seasons on the Plains, going 39-27 in SEC play. The Tigers won the 2013 SEC Championship and played in the 2014 National Championship game, losing to Florida State 34-31. He also led the Tigers to the 2017 SEC West Division title.

The Tigers went 6-4 this season, with losses against three ranked opponents – Alabama, Texas A&M and Georgia, and a loss to 2-8 South Carolina. Auburn won their final game of the regular season Saturday night, a 24-10 win at Mississippi State.

Malzahn will be paid the remainder of his contract, totaling nearly $21.5 million. A nationwide search for his replacement will start immediately.

“After evaluating the state of the Auburn football program, we’ve decided that it was time to make a change in leadership. We appreciate everything that Gus did for the program over the last eight seasons. We will begin a search immediately for a coach that can help the Auburn program consistently compete at the highest level.” Allen Greene, Director of Athletics, Auburn University

“Coach Malzahn led the Auburn football program with honor and integrity. We appreciate his service to Auburn Athletics, Auburn University and, in particular, our student-athletes. We wish him and Kristi all the best.” Jay Gogue, President, Auburn University

