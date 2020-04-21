Hair salon owner/stylist concerned about reopening Friday

Carolyn Wilson owns the Ultimate Touch Hair Salon on Buena Vista Road. When she learned she could reopen Friday, she had some serious misgivings.

On Monday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced some businesses in the state could reopen Friday, April 24. The list of those given the green light includes the most intimate of businesses such as gyms, spas/massage establishments, barber shops, hair salons, and body art type businesses. Kemp recommended these businesses continue to practice social distancing.

“I am concerned about going back, I feel like it is too soon to return, but I feel like as an entrepreneur and a small business, it’s like our hands are tied,”said Carolyn Wilson, salon owner.

She says she’s spoken to other business owners who feel the same way. She says they shouldn’t have to choose between safety and paying the bills.She says there are no business grants or unemployment for them.

“With the government not giving us anything and we have zero income it’s almost like our hands are tied and what do we do? You know we have mortgages, we have car notes. We have you know rent at the place of business that you know these people are trying their best to work with us but they want their money as well so what do you do? Do you lose everything that you’ve worked for or do you go back in?”

Wilson says she’ll spread out the appointments one or two clients at a time every three hours.

No one will be allowed in the waiting area. Only ten people will be allowed in the salon at one time and that includes the four who work there. Masks must be worn or you cannot enter.The stylists will wear gloves as well. Dryers are now spaced out farther apart. Wilson says if clients fail to comply with the safety precautions, she and her staff will have to stand for what they believe in and turn them around at the door.

When asked when she believes would be a good time to reopen she replied she was shocked when the announcement was made. She says in her opinion June probably would be too soon given the nature of her business.