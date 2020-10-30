Halloween Forecast: Temperatures a treat heading into the weekend

Calmer winds will lead the forecast tonight with clear skies, and much cooler temperatures tonight.

While the Halloween temperatures may sound tricky, there’s nothing but treats heading into the weekend.

Readings will range in the 40s. Saturday’s high will barely hit 70 degrees, expect sunshine for most of the day until the late afternoon. Clouds will start to increase ahead of another cold front.

This will bring back slightly warmer air with cloud cover in place that will keep temperatures on Sunday morning down and in the mid-50s, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Once this cold front passes through, we’ll have wall to wall sunshine through the week. Most notably temperatures will be the coolest this season, with readings dipping down to the lower 40s to upper 30s and highs in the 60s.

By the end of the week, temperatures will warm back up into the mid-70s.

7 Day Forecast

Friday

67° / 51°
Clear
Clear 0% 67° 51°

Saturday

70° / 57°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 70° 57°

Sunday

74° / 41°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 10% 74° 41°

Monday

62° / 40°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 62° 40°

Tuesday

68° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 68° 45°

Wednesday

71° / 50°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 71° 50°

Thursday

74° / 56°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 74° 56°

60°

8 PM
Clear
0%
60°

57°

9 PM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

10 PM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

11 PM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

12 AM
Clear
0%
53°

53°

1 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

2 AM
Clear
0%
52°

53°

3 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

4 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

5 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

6 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

7 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

53°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

55°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

58°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

61°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

64°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

68°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

68°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

65°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

Trending Stories