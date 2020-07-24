Hanna’s outer bands drift out into the Gulf of Mexico

The  outer tropical bands of Hanna are lifting numerous showers and storms south and west of Montgomery and even indirect energy in the form of a few showers across our region.

Tomorrow’s energy from Hanna’s outer bands will be drawn farther away in the Gulf and as it makes landfall south of corpus Christi Texas. This will allow a bit more heating across the region and a few showers and storms again by afternoon, with mid-90s continuing through the weekend.

The forecast track of tropical Storm Gonzalo is still expected to track across the Caribbean and weaken by Monday, with the remnants being drawn up with a cool front or trough across the eastern coast of Florida.

Later in the forecast we can expect to see remnants of Hanna being drawn back into the southeast region, with more numerous showers and storms, which means a slight cool down in readings next week and we’ll also have a couple of cool fronts sweeping through the region through the first week of August.

