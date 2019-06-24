HAPPENING NOW: A judge is hearing arguments in a wrongful death lawsuit against Ralston Towers

UPDATE: A jury has been selected of eight women and six men with 12 main jurors and two alternates. Judge Prather now instructs the jury not to do any research on The Ralston or speak to the attorneys.

Owners of the Ralston Towers are in court right now facing a lawsuit centered around the death of a resident. Attorneys are currently in the process of questioning potential jurors who will hear the wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of 62-year-old Charles Hart. As News 3 reported back in July 2017, Hart was found dead in his apartment at the Ralston in a room the coroner’s office tested as unable to reach a temperature below 98.6 degrees. Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley confirmed to News 3 at that time Hart died of heat-related health complications. Hart’s daughter is now suing for compensatory and punitive damages alleging the Ralston’s owners negligence for failing to provide proper living conditions. News 3 will bring you more updates on this case as it continues.

ORIGINAL: The lawsuit against Ralston Towers stems from the July 2017 death of an elderly resident of the apartment complex. PF Holdings, New Jersey-based company owns Ralston Towers. The plaintiff in the lawsuit is suing for damages in the alleged wrongful death of Charles Hart.

As WRBL News 3 previously reported, on Thursday, July 6, 2019 62-year-old Charles Hart was found dead in his apartment at the complex. The room temperature was close to 100 degrees. The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office confirmed at the time of Hart’s death that the incident was being investigated as “heat-related” death.

At the time of Hart’s News 3 confirmed some residents had been living without air conditioning in the middle of an intense heat wave in Columbus.

