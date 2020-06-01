Happening now: Black Lives Matter protest underway in front of Victory Drive Walmart

Amid a heavy police presence, a Black Lives Matter protest is underway along Victory Drive near the Walmart on Monday afternoon.

The event had been promoted on social media for a couple of days and was a Columbus response to the death of an unarmed black man last week in Minneapolis.George Floyd died in police custody and his death has sparked protests across the nation.

There were between 40-50 protestors just after 5:30 p.m. The event was scheduled to start at 4, but began late.

Most of the protestors were gathered on the right of way in front of the Walmart. Protestors were holding signs that read “No Justice; No Peace” and “I can’t breathe,” the words Floyd was using as the police officer had a knee on his neck.