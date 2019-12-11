HAPPENING NOW: Holiday Heroes Campaign continues in Columbus through 6:30 pm Eastern!

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Our Holiday Heroes Campaign is underway now through 6:30 Eastern tonight at Overhead Door Company of Columbus. It’s located at 1230 5th Avenue in Columbus, Georgia.

News 3’s Teresa Whitaker explained on “News 3 Midday” how your generous donations today will benefit the Columbus Dream Center, an organization dedicated to helping people in our community.

Thanks to your generosity, the lives of many families will be brighter this holiday season.

We hope to see you sometime between now and 6:30 at Overhead Door Company of Columbus.

To all the many generous News 3 viewers who have already given, the entire WRBL family thanks you for showing the true Spirit of the Valley!

