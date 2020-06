George Floyd died while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo Credit: Courtesy Ben Crump Law Firm

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WRBL) – The first of several George Floyd memorials will be held this afternoon in Minneapolis. Reverend Al Sharpton is delivering the eulogy at North Central University. The memorial is scheduled for 2 P.M. central time. CBS will carry some of the memorial today in a special report.

A public viewing and a memorial service for Floyd will be held Saturday in Raeford, North Carolina.

A public memorial is also scheduled for Monday in Houston, Floyd’s hometown.