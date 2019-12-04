HAPPENING TODAY: Holiday Heroes Campaign continues in Midland

MIDLAND, Ga (WRBL) News 3 continues its Holiday Heroes Campaign in Midland today.

News 3’s Phil Scoggins and the WRBL team are at the McDonald’s and Zelmo’s Zip-In on Flat Rock Road now through 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

We’re asking our News 3 viewers to consider dropping off new or gently used winter coats, hats, gloves and shoes along with new, unwrapped toys.



All of today’s donations will go to the Columbus Dream Center, a local, non-profit organization created to restore hope to low-income families in the Chattahoochee Valley area.