HAPPENING TODAY: House Democrats plan to reveal more about articles of impeachment

WASHINGTON, D.C.- House Democrats plan to reveal more about articles of impeachment at a news conference this morning.

CBS News has learned that House Democrats are expected to move forward with two articles of impeachment against President Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Earlier, Democratic and Republican lawyers clashed over process and evidence as they made final arguments during Monday’s hearing.

“President Trump used the power of his office to pressure and induce the newly-elected president of Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 presidential election for President Trump’s personal and political benefit,” said Dan Goldman, a Democratic lawyer.

“There is no indication of bribery, extortion or other illegal conduct,” said Stephen Castor, a Republican attorney. “The call is not the sinister mob shakedown that some democrats have described.”

Democrats say the President abused his power and obstructed justice.

“If in fact trump can get away with what he did again, our imagination is the only limit to what President Trump may do next or what a future president may do next,” said Barry Berke, House Judiciary Committee Special Oversight Counsel in his opening statement.

Republicans argue Democrats just want the president out of office.

“We don’t have a crime, we don’t have anything we can actually pen, and nobody understands what the majority is actually trying to do, except interfere and basically make sure that they believe the President can’t win next year if he’s impeached,” said Rep. Doug Collins, a Republican from Georgia.

White House lawyers declined to participate in Monday’s hearing. Instead, President Trump sent a flurry of short tweets denouncing the proceedings.

This hearing has been particularly contentious, with lawmakers frequently sparring and a disruption at the start.

“We voted for Donald Trump,” shouted one protestor who was escorted out.

Republicans repeatedly challenged Chairman Jerry Nadler about how he was conducting the hearing. The committee could finalize articles of impeachment this week.