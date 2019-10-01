Happy (historic) Birthday, President Carter!

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- It’s not just any birthday for former President of the United States and Plains native Jimmy Carter.

Mr. Carter’s 95th birthday today, Tuesday, October 1, 2019, marks a milestone for him and his family. However, this birthday also carves a unique place in American history for him as well.

Now, Mr. Carter is not only the oldest living United States President, but he is also the only one to live to see 95 years of age!

All of us here at WRBL News 3 wish our friend and neighbor, former President Jimmy Carter, a wonderful, very happy birthday and a fantastic year to come!