Happy “National Clean Out your Fridge Day”!

Bust out your sponges and garbage bags!

It is National Clean Out your Fridge Day!

The day was created by Whirlpool to help people prepare for the holidays.

With large family gatherings and tons of food like turkey and ham, your fridge can become full quickly!

It could also be good for your health to do a deep clean of the refrigerator.

The Sanitation Foundation found the meat and vegetable drawers are the dirtiest spots in our kitchens.

Some tips to clean out your fridge include emptying each shelf, washing underneath the drawers, and checking the expiration dates for all food.