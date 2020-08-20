Harris accepts VP nomination in Day 3



It’s now official. Senator Kamala Harris is the 2020 Vice Presidential Candidate for the Democratic Party.

Along with Harris, Night Three of the Democratic Convention also featured speeches from Former President Barack Obama and Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

California Sen. Kamala Harris made history, as the first woman of color to accept the vice presidential nomination of a major party.

“We have a chance to change the course of history. We’re all in this fight. You, me, and Joe—together. What an awesome responsibility,” said Harris.

The other big headliner was former president Barack Obama.

“Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t,” said Obama. “And the consequences of that failure are severe.”

Earlier, President Trump lashed out at former president Obama and Biden from the White House.

“They did such a bad job that I now stand before you as president,” Trump said.

This convention week also marks the 100th anniversary of the19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Also sharing the spotlight with Harris are several prominent women in the Democratic Party, including Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi and Elizabeth Warren.

they were also joined by former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords , a staunch advocate against gun violence.

“We are at a crossroads. We can let the shooting continue or we can act,” said Giffords.

Other major topics on the agenda of night three: climate change and immigration.

President Trump tweeted throughout the programming, referencing Harris, Obama and Clinton, saying “See you on the field of battle . . .”

The Democratic National Convention will come to a close Thursday with former vice president Joe Biden officially accepting his party’s nomination for president.