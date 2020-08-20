Harris accepts VP nomination in Day 3

Top Stories

by: Natalie Brand

Posted: / Updated:


It’s now official. Senator Kamala Harris is the 2020 Vice Presidential Candidate for the Democratic Party.   

Along with Harris, Night Three of the Democratic Convention also featured speeches from Former President Barack Obama and Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.     

California Sen. Kamala Harris made history, as the first woman of color to accept  the vice presidential nomination of a major party. 

 “We have a chance to change the course of history. We’re all in this fight. You, me, and Joe—together. What an awesome responsibility,” said Harris. 

The other big headliner was former president Barack Obama.  

“Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t,” said Obama. “And the consequences of that failure are severe.” 

Earlier, President Trump lashed out at former president Obama and Biden from the White House. 

 “They did such a bad job that I now stand before you as president,” Trump said. 

This convention week also marks the 100th anniversary of the19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Also sharing the spotlight with Harris are several prominent women in the Democratic Party, including Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi and Elizabeth Warren. 

they were also joined by former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords , a staunch advocate against gun violence. 

“We are at a crossroads. We can let the shooting continue or we can act,” said Giffords. 

Other major topics on the agenda of night three:  climate change and immigration. 

President Trump tweeted throughout the programming, referencing Harris,  Obama and Clinton, saying “See you on the field of battle . . .” 

The Democratic National Convention will come to a close Thursday with former vice president Joe Biden officially accepting his party’s nomination for president. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

87° / 71°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 60% 87° 71°

Friday

83° / 70°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 83° 70°

Saturday

85° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 85° 70°

Sunday

85° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 85° 72°

Monday

88° / 73°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 40% 88° 73°

Tuesday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 89° 73°

Wednesday

87° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 87° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

10 AM
Sunny
10%
80°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
82°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

85°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
85°

80°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
80°

81°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
81°

80°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

81°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

78°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

78°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

77°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

76°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

75°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

74°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

73°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

72°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

72°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

72°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

72°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

73°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories