Harris County commissioners vote to raise property taxes

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga (WRBL)- Property taxes are rising in Harris County and residents are not pleased.

Harris County Commissioners just raised the millage rate from 8.63 to 9.38. But what does that actually mean for your property taxes and your money?

Well let’s say the fair market value on your home is $200,000. The State of Georgia says you’re only taxed on 40 percent.

So that takes us down to $80,000.

Now a millage rate is 1/1000th of a dollar.

So you multiply $80,000 by 0.00938 and your new property taxes for the year equals $750.40.

Compare that to $690.40 on the old millage rate.

Residents raised their concerns, citing fixed incomes and concerns over this being the second property tax increase in two years.

There was silence in the room as board members hesitated to make the motion, but eventually they had this to say:

“We get an email from our sheriff almost monthly saying, lost another deputy, can’t maintain deputies,” said Susan Andrews, Harris County District 5 Commissioner. “From EMS, can’t maintain our folks, people around us are paying more. We train them, they go somewhere else to work, and we have got to address that salary issue.”

Four out of five commissioners voted in favor of raising the taxes.

However, the board members point out overall taxes are going down.

On top of county taxes, property owners pay a school board millage rate too.

The school rate is going down from 18.56 in 2018 to 17.26 this year.

That means added all together, this $200,000 property owner will pay $44 less this year.

However, residents say this is not a blessing.

Harris County Chief Tax Appraiser Wayne Morris confirms the school board is still paying back a bond that residents were accidentally charged last year.

Residents wonder what will happen when the school millage rate goes back up again.

“This is not going to be enough. They said it would last us awhile, I don’t believe that. We just two years ago they told us it would last us awhile and here we are two years later,” said Meghan Guenther, a Harris County resident who spoke out against the millage increase.

There’s another proposed bond increase Harris County residents may have to consider, as the county prepares to rebuild and replace Carver Middle School.