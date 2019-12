HAMILTON, Ga (WRBL) A Hamilton man went all out with his Christmas decorations.

Larry Dorne’s home demonstrates major holiday spirit!

If you’d like to see his synchronized display in person, it’s located in Hamilton in the Sweetbay subdivision, 766 Sweetbay Parkway.

Dorne says the display runs 6 pm to 9:30 pm Sunday through Thursdays and 6 pm to 11 pm on Friday and Saturdays.