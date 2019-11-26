Harris County Sheriff’s Office: Missing man has been located

UPDATE 11/25/2019 11:10 p.m.–Officials with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say Monroe Hilderbrand has been located and is safe.

HARRIS COUNTY, GA. (WRBL)–The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating elderly man who is missing.

According to officials with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe Clay Hilderbrand, 83, went missing Monday. He was last seen in the Pine Mountain Valley area.

Mr. Hilderbrand is described a 5’6″ tall and 190 pounds.

When last seen Mr. Hilderbrand was wearing a red “Hilderbrand Cabinets” t-shirt, blue jeans, a red and black flannel shirt, and gray shoes.

Officials also say Mr. Hilderbrand has a tattoo on his left forearm and a scar on his chest from surgery.



Mr. Hilderbrand has been diagnosed with Dementia and Alzheimers Disease, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.



Anyone with information about Mr. Hilderbrand’s whereabouts should contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office or call 911.