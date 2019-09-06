Harris County paraprofessional fired after arrest for alleged interference in murder case

The Harris County School District has fired a paraprofessional after she was arrested in connection with tampering with evidence in a murder case.

Cindy Hendon Phillips was terminated from her paraprofessional position at New Mountain Hill Elementary School on Aug. 30, 2019, according to Rachel Crumbley, Harris County School District Communications Director.

Crumbley says the reason for the termination was for abandonment of job. Phillips failed to show up for work while she was incarcerated.

An arrest warrant was issued on August 13. On the morning of August 16 at 11:25, Phillips was taken into custody. The arrest warrant’s offense reads “Tampering with Evidence – Felony”. After the arrest, the school district placed Phillips on leave without pay.

She faces two charges of tampering with evidence.

Police say Phillps’ allegedly helped her daughter, 20-year-old-Anna Stecenko, handle evidence in the murder case of Jaylin Williams. Homicide detective Chance Hardy says the evidence was the firearm used to shoot 21-year-old Jaylin Williams on August 1. Hardy says the firearm was taken to Harris County.

Stecenko pled not guilty to tampering with evidence and the murder of Williams on September 5.

Crumbley says Phillips was hired on Aug. 8, 2009.