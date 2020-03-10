Harris County middle school teacher self-quarantines after contact with Rep. Doug Collins over the weekend

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga (WRBL)- The Harris County School District says a teacher at Harris County Carver Middle School who made contact with Congressman Doug Collins this weekend “has voluntarily self-quarantined due to a potential exposure to COVID-19.”

The district tells News 3 the teacher is not showing signs of sickness.

“At this time, no one has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and the risk remains low; however, as precautionary measures, we are vigilantly deep cleaning the building. At this time, all schools will remain in session,” said Rachel Crumbley, spokesperson for the Harris County Schools.

The school systems is monitoring the situation. All Harris County Schools are open at this time.

Collins made a campaign appearance at the opening of the Muscogee County Republican Headquarters on Saturday afternoon. He was in Columbus for about an hour and a half. He gave a short speech and spent a good bit of time interacting with the nearly 250 people who were there.

WRBL News 3 interviewed Collins Monday night after he went into self-quarantine. He has not shown any signs of illness since coming into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID 19.

Collins shook the person’s hand and appeared in a photo almost two weeks ago. He said he will remain in self-quarantine until Friday.

Others who were at the rally have chosen not to self-quarantine. One of those is Muscogee County Republican party chairman Alton Russell who also interacted with Collins during the visit.

News 3 is continuing to follow the story. We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.