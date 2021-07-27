Have The Umbrellas Handy Today, But Get Ready For Some Heat!

Make sure you’ve got the umbrellas handy today as we’ll see another round of showers and storms this afternoon and evening. We will manage to get into the low 90s before the clouds build and rain and storms develop.

Wednesday, we’ll keep the rain chances in the forecast, although the chance of seeing rain be more likely the further south you go. North of Columbus will remain mostly dry. Temps will climb into the mid 90s.

Thursday and Friday, the heat gets cranking with highs expected to top out in the upper 90s!

Good news is, the high heat won’t last too long, as Saturday and Sunday the highs will come down a bit thanks to some clouds returning to the area, along with a chance of a stray shower each day.

Monday, a system moves in to provide us with some relief from the heat. Not only do the rain chances look good, but temps may struggle to get out of the 80s as well.

Have a great Tuesday and thanks for watching WRBL News 3! Brian