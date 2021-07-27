Have The Umbrellas Handy Today, But Get Ready For Some Heat!

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Make sure you’ve got the umbrellas handy today as we’ll see another round of showers and storms this afternoon and evening. We will manage to get into the low 90s before the clouds build and rain and storms develop.

Wednesday, we’ll keep the rain chances in the forecast, although the chance of seeing rain be more likely the further south you go. North of Columbus will remain mostly dry. Temps will climb into the mid 90s.

Thursday and Friday, the heat gets cranking with highs expected to top out in the upper 90s!

Good news is, the high heat won’t last too long, as Saturday and Sunday the highs will come down a bit thanks to some clouds returning to the area, along with a chance of a stray shower each day.

Monday, a system moves in to provide us with some relief from the heat. Not only do the rain chances look good, but temps may struggle to get out of the 80s as well.

Have a great Tuesday and thanks for watching WRBL News 3! Brian

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories