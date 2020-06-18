Headed into summer, with heat and the Father’s Day forecast

The upper level low spinning across the mid-west still has some effect on our weather pattern. It’s adding our afternoon clouds and lower humidity in this First Alert Forecast.

Once this system continues to lift northward and into the mid-West, we can expect our surface high to strengthen through the weekend and the heat will increase, as well. More sunshine and the humidity will still remain low, so the high readings will range from the lower to mid-90s in this forecast.

More humidity will lift back into the region early next week. This will lead to more showers and better chance for storm coverage.