Health officials warn coronavirus headed toward global pandemic

(CNN) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning the coronavirus is likely on the verge of triggering a global pandemic.

“Current global circumstances suggest it’s likely this virus will cause a pandemic,” said Anne Schuchat, of the CDC.

The CDC warns it expects the coronavirus to trigger a global pandemic and a widespread outbreak in the United States.

“It’s not so much a question of if this will happen anymore, but rather more a question of when this will happen and how many people in this country will become infected,” said Schuchat.

The Trump Administration is now requesting $2.5 billion dollars to prepare.

“We’ve got to expand our surveillance system to be more comparable to what our flu surveillance system is like. There will be additional needs with lab testing, contact tracing. We have a billion dollars in there for vaccine development,” said Secretary Alex Azar, of the U.S. Health and Human Services.

Coronavirus is currently contained in the U.S.

“We are now at two weeks no additional U.S. based cases,” said Azar.

“The fact that we have been able to keep cases to this low level is an accomplishment. Especially given that we are unfortunately beginning to see community spread in a growing number of other countries,” said Schuchat.

Officials are now warning the public needs to stay alert.

“This is a very serious public health condition worldwide. We are taking this incredibly serious here in the United States. We are doing the most aggressive containment efforts in modern history to prevent further spread in the United States. We are going to continue taking those measures but we are realistic that we will see more cases,” Azar said.

A state of emergency has now been declared in San Francisco. No cases have been confirmed in the city. However, the mayor says she is declaring the order to better prepare for the potential arrival of the virus.