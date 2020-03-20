Health officials warn partying spring breakers to take coronavirus threat seriously

Many of Florida’s beaches remain filled with Spring Breakers, after the Governor chose NOT to issue an order to close them.

Hundreds of beaches in Florida remain open despite a growing number of people infected with and dying from the coronavirus.

“Unfortunately, this coincided with spring break which made it more complicated. I think the hardest thing we’re dealing with here is we’re a highly individualistic society,” said Sen. Marco Rubio, (R) Florida.

The President asked young people to reconsider their routines.

“They were feeling totally invincible or are feeling that way but don’t realize they can be carrying lots of bad things home to their grandmother and grandfather and even their parents,” said President Donald Trump.

His coronavirus response coordinator issued a warning aimed closer to home.

“There are concerning reports coming out of France and Italy about some young people getting seriously ill and very seriously ill in the ICUs,” said Dr. Deborah Birx.

Some, got the message, while others did not.

“If I get corona, I get corona – At the end of the day, I’m not going to let it stop me from partying!” said spring breaker Brady Sluder from Ohio.

Some communities are taking matters into their own hands. Across South Florida, stores are shuttered and restaurants empty in an effort to promote social distancing and curb the spread of the virus.