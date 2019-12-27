HEALTH WATCH: Advice on staying well while traveling

You’re off to grandma’s house and as you take your seat in 20C, the guy in 20B sneezes and then coughs.

It’s then you gather that he may have a cold, or worse, the flu. So how do you take this airplane ride without arriving at your destination with a running nose yourself?

Dr. Amanda Velazquez says that your remedy should begin before you even take flight.

“So try and keep a balanced, healthy diet. And also regularly exercise and keeping to your sleep routine. So that your body is at it’s optimal point before traveling,” said Dr. Velazquez.

And forget about wasting money on Vitamin-C supplements. Dr. Velazquez says there’s no evidence that taking extra vitamin-c will boost your immune system.

“So the best thing to honestly do is to have a balanced diet that has lots of food with anti oxidants, like fruits and vegetables, and to be able to have plenty of sleep,” said Dr. Velazquez.

Dr. Velazquez also recommends the flu vaccine, in case you are exposed to someone with the flu who doesn’t show any signs of it.

And don’t be afraid to wear a mask to cover your mouth and nose.

“It is a good way to have a barrier between yourself and others who may be exposing you to coughing and sneezing,” Dr. Velazquez said.

And if you’re the one who is sick, do everyone a favor and don’t take the flight.

This is the time to apply your travel insurance clause that allows for you to cancel and be reimbursed for your airfare should you fall ill before your trip.



