COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The heat and humidity are in full force to start this work week, heat advisory through this evening for heat index values up to 107 degrees. Lots of sunshine today with a few clouds building this afternoon, highs today will reach the middle to upper 90s.

A strong ridge will continue to build across the Midwest, this ridge will keep rain chances near zero across the Midwest into the southeast. Dangerous heat will begin today lasting through the rest of the week, high temperatures will reach the triple digits starting Tuesday through Thursday with a few records in jeopardy.

Records to watch:

Tuesday: 102 (2007)

Wednesday: 101 (1968)

Thursday: 101 (1938)

The ridge of high pressure will slightly weaken by the end of the week, it will still be hot with highs in the middle to upper 90s. A few stray showers and storms will have the potential to form by the weekend, slightly better chance appears next week.

Tropics:

Post-Tropical Storm Hilary continues to bring heavy rain, wind and flooding to southern California but the Atlantic is now starting to pick up steam.

Tropical Storm Emily, Gert and Franklin all formed over the weekend and will mainly be short lived storms. Franklin will impact Puerto Rico and Hispaniola with rain and wind while Gert and Emily will have no impact to land.

Still watching an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico that will have a high chance of developing over the next 48 hours. This will drift west and impact the Texas coast with wind and rain, tropical storm watches/warnings may be needed for portions of the Texas coast by Monday afternoon.