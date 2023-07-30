Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Another hot day today with temperatures reaching into the upper 90s. The entire News 3 area is under a Heat Advisory until 9PM CT and 9PM ET later this evening.

We do have a marginal risk for severe weather as a trough moves through later this afternoon. Showers and storms will begin to bubble up by 5PM with our primary threats being damaging winds and small hail.

After this round of storms, we will be dry through the first half of the week. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s through Wednesday, but heat index values will be slightly lower.

Heading toward the end of the week, more moisture will return to the forecast. There will be a chance for stray showers beginning Thursday and lasting through the weekend.