Heat and humidity continue to take center stage in the forecast

Speaking of temperatures, expect temperatures to be hot and humid for both Friday and the rest of the weekend. Temperatures throughout the area could be in the low 90’s with heat indexes reaching into the mid to high 90’s as well. If you’re going outside this weekend, stay hydrated and be mindful of the hot temperatures.



We are continuing to see summerlike conditions throughout the viewing area. Thanks to the high-pressure system in the Atlantic, we are continuing to see moisture come into the area and along with high temperatures, this is causing the chance of stray showers to continue into Friday.



As we head into the weekend, we still have the chance of a stray showers in the late afternoon but for much of Saturday and Sunday, its looking like a nice weekend with mostly sunny skies. If you have plans early on both says, expect it to be nice weather but we will have relatively high temperatures.