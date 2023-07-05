5:45 PM Weather Update

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-The weather pattern is now in the process of transitioning from more east-to-west disturbances to more “Upstream Action.”

This means we can go from a sunny dry start to a gusty stormy pattern. This is when fast-moving and long-traveled thunderstorm complexes seem to come out of nowhere.

The bottom line: This storm track will direct a series of storm complexes smack dab into our region. The ridge of high pressure is located over the western Gulf of Mexico and the eastern side of this high pressure. Humid and hot days continue.