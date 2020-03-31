Police chase starting on Avalon Road for wanted man ends with suspect still on the run

UPDATE (11:47 A.M.): A police chase that began on Avalon Road ended with a suspect still at large, according to the Muscogee County Sheriff. It happened after law enforcement stumbled upon a man wanted for outstanding warrants while they were searching for yet another suspect who is a wanted sex offender.

Sheriff Donna Tompkins says that officers were searching for a sex offender in the 2700 block of Avalon Road. Instead, they found Delray Marquise Thomas, a man wanted for multiple outstanding warrants.

Thomas sped off and struck an officer with his car, according to Tompkins, and officers fired at the vehicle. Tompkins says Thomas is still on the run.

ORIGINAL: COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Right now, News 3 is following a developing story. There’s a heavy police presence on Macon Rd. near Winn Dixie.

Multiple law enforcement officers have converged in the area.

