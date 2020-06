OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Multiple Opelika fire crews are on the scene of a grass/debris fire at the wood yard between the railroad tracks and West Frazier in Opelika.

Chief Byron Prather tells News 3 the fire began sometime Tuesday afternoon. No injuries have been reported. The fire is under control. Chief Prather says the blaze is giving off lots of smoke because of the sawdust, wood, and other debris.

The Opelika Fire Department has two engines on the scene.

News 3 will keep you updated.