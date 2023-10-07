Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Keeping an eye on high fire danger conditions later today as Red Flag Warnings have been issued for the News 3 area until 7/8 PM except Troup and Meriwether counties. These warnings could be extended northward later this afternoon. This is due to low humidity level, dry soil, and wind speeds above 25 mph expected later today. The good news for our Saturday is that temperatures will trend cooler in the mid 70s.

Overnight lows will drop even further into the mid 40s! Breezy conditions will help many of us feel like we are in the lower 40s in the morning. Highs will be in the lower 70s Sunday but a few of us likely won’t get out of the upper 60s. These chilly conditions will last through Monday morning.

Heading toward the middle of the week, temperatures will heat back up into the mid 80s, but with those warmer temperatures comes much needed rainfall. A front will move in midweek bring showers likely Wednesday afternoon and lasting through the weekend.