Hills and Dale Farm Road now open in LaGrange

Just in time for the start of school, a new road will make navigating the westside of LaGrange easier.

Less than two hours ago, community leaders celebrated the official opening of Hills and Dales Farm Road.

It connects Vernon and Country Club Roads– and it’s open to the public right now.

Charles Hudson representing the Callaway family cut the ribbon this morning.

“I’d like to thank the members of the Callaway family and the Callaway land trust because they donated the land through which the city and the county have now constructed this over two mile road on the west side of LaGrange,” said Mayor Jim Thornton.

Mayor Thornton adds the county-wide Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funded the building of the road.

He praised the community for its continual support of the tax to fund improvements.