Historic Columbus announces three finalists for $100,000 grant

Three historic buildings in the Chattahoochee Valley are looking for a facelift.

And next month, online voting will determine which building is the winner.

The Historic Columbus Foundation announced the finalists today its second Public Participation grant. The winner will receive up to $100,000.

The finalists are:

— Historically accurate windows for the Stewart Community, which was originally built 90 years ago as Linwood School.

— Exterior renovation of Zion Episcopal Church in Talbotton.

— Renovation of the kitchen at the Wynn House.

“It’s an investment from Historic Columbus and from the donors of the Save Me A Place capital campaign,” said Elizabeth Walden, executive director of Historic Columbus Foundation. “That was one way we could make a larger impact across Muscogee County and the region.”

Each organization will host an open house next month in advance of the voting from September 13th through September 20th.

The winner will be announced in October

