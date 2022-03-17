AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Historic Americus Colored Hospital held its groundbreaking ahead of the pending renovations that will lead to a museum on March 16, 2022. The former hospital is known for its devoted care of African Americans from 1923 to 1953.

Juanita Wilson, the Membership Chair for the Americus Sumter County Movement Remembered Committee, said the hospital has been used for many community purposes since its closure nearly 70 years ago.

“It’s going to educate people. If you don’t know where you come from, you’ll make the same mistakes. The second point is, they’re talking about a Southwest Georgia civil rights trail and this would be part of that trail. We’re hoping that our community embraces it, we hope that our region embraces it and we hope our state embraces it,” said Wilson.

The hospital was open to all races but provided opportunities for African American doctors, nurses and pharmacists who may not have been able to practice anywhere else in the South. It was closed when Sumter Regional Hospital was built in 1953. However, it remains a symbolic building in the community and will soon pay homage to the many people who are part of its story.

Wilson said it is unclear how much the project will cost in total but with the help of The National Park Service in Washington D.C. and several donors, over $1,000,000 have been raised so far.

The demolition of the building is set to begin on March 17, 2022 and it is unclear how long it will take to rebuild and officially open as a museum.

Alice Louise Williams was a Licensed Practical Nurse at the Americus Colored Hospital from 1940 until its closure in 1953. Now at 91-years-old, she attended the groundbreaking and told News 3 that she was 17 when she started working at the hospital and said it was her first job.

“It means a whole lot to me to change upwards, to bring good news,” said Williams.

Although residing in Albany now, Williams is an Americus native and said she used to attend church at Campbell Chapel across the street from the hospital and then go to work. She said it meant a lot to her to work at the hospital and to see it get remodeled now.