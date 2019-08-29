Historical marker honoring Leesburg 15 to be unveiled September 27

LEESBURG, Ga (WRBL)- Long-overdue recognition is coming to honor a group of women whose unfair and cruel treatment gained national attention and forced them in the role of pioneers of the modern Civil Rights Movement.

An historical marker will be unveiled at the site where fifteen young women between the ages of 12 to 15-years-old were jailed in Lee County, Georgia, back in the 1960’s.

Those young ladies, known as the Leesburg 15, were arrested in 1963 while taking part in peaceful protests in Americus. Police did not even notify the families of the young ladies whom they arrested.

The young ladies were jailed in a single room for two months without plumbing, bedding, or sanitary supplies.

Next month, the Georgia Historical Society will unveil a marker honoring them at the building where they were imprisoned.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony on Friday, September 27, at 9:30 a.m. at the Lee County Stockade, 323 Leslie Highway, Leesburg, Georgia, 31763.