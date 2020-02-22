Hit and run victim’s aunt speaks about justice for her nephew

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has a man in custody in connection with a deadly hit and run on Victory Drive in January of last year.

LaAntoneus Moses was found dead at the scene. Investigators learned that the person who struck Moses fled the scene of the accident.

The suspect, 35-year-old Eddie Riggins, was arrested and charged on February 21 with six charges in connection to the deadly accident.

Leeantoneus Moses’ aunt and caretaker Billie Ann Mallory recalls what her nephew was like. She says he never let his disability interfere with his personality.

“All of his life he was born with a disability. He was classified with a learning disability as far as comprehension. but he was outgoing, not a stranger, loved to meet people,” Mallory says.

The shocking thing about learning of the arrest was that it came from the mother of the suspect, Eddie Riggins, who was also Mallory’s high school classmate. “We graduated together,” she said.

In a phone call filled with tears, she learned of the arrest.

“So when she called me she was crying and I couldn’t understand what she was saying and she was saying I didn’t know and I’m sorry and I kept saying what are you talking about,” she said in tears.

She describes her Friday morning as bittersweet. “Sweet to know that there’s closure and now we know who hit him..but it was bitter to find out that he knew him.”

Riggins had been to Moses’ home several times before and even stayed with Moses’ uncle when he had cancer. “And then to understand why would he leave him there lying in the road.. like he was nobody. Look at him and then get in your car and leave,” she says through short breaths.

But even after all of those emotions, she says the closure feels good.