NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul has chosen state Sen. Brian Benjamin, who represents parts of Upper Manhattan, to be her lieutenant governor, according to multiple reports.

Benjamin, a Democrat and Harlem native, will now hold the second-highest position in the state, the New York Times reported. A person familiar with the administration’s internal discussions also spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Hochul had yet to announce her decision publicly.

Earlier Wednesday, fellow Sen. Jamaal T. Bailey, of the Bronx, shared a congratulatory message for Benjamin on Twitter.

All about the Benjamins about to be played on a statewide level! As we reimagine New York, we continue to move forward with the best. Huge congrats to my brother @NYSenBenjamin and his wonderful family on this well-deserved appointment as our new Lieutenant Governor! #HarlemWorld pic.twitter.com/maeYZwSPDT — Jamaal T. Bailey (@jamaaltbailey) August 25, 2021

“Huge congrats to my brother @NYSenBenjamin and his wonderful family on this well-deserved appointment as our new Lieutenant Governor! #HarlemWorld,” the tweet read.

Bailey was at one point rumored to be another top candidate being considered for the position.

If he accepts the job, Benjamin would become the state’s second Black lieutenant governor.

Benjamin and Hochul are expected to hold an event together Thursday in Harlem, according to The City reporter Josefa Velásquez.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.