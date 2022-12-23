HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.

Evans currently resides in a nursing home in DeKalb County after suffering a series of medical conditions. He expressed how grateful he was to be one of the recipients and to be able to spend another Christmas with his family.

“It means a lot, man. I’m so grateful, I’m so grateful to the company that allowed me this privilege and I’m grateful to my family for having me here,” said Evans.

Although Evans is currently living in DeKalb County, he family frequently visits him and he sees several of them a few times a month.

His brother, Ed, often visits and also expressed how grateful he was to have another Christmas with his brother.

“It makes me feel thankful like it’s Thanksgiving again,” said Ed.

The program is nationwide and transportation is provided free of charge for recipients of the lottery. Those selected are dropped off with their families in the morning and picked up in the evening by AMR.