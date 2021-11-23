Hogansville PD continues decade long tradition of delivering Thanksgiving meals

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Hogansville Police Department hosted their annual Thanksgiving food giveaway on Nov. 23, 2021. The department has been giving away canned goods and turkeys for over 10 years as a way to give back to the community.

Hogansville Police Chief, Jeffrey Sheppard, said the event is completely volunteer based. Teachers and students put the food together in bags and deliver them. Officers from the department also volunteer their time to help deliver as well.

“They look forward to seeing us every year and they’re truly happy when we come by. Some of the seniors that are on this list that get these meals every year, they look forward to us coming and they’re truly appreciative and happy to see us coming,” said Chief Sheppard.

The police department handed out about 100 meals to different families in the community. Hogansville Elementary School hosts a canned food drive every year and all the cans go towards the families receiving the Thanksgiving meals. The department also receives donations from local businesses like Love’s Travel Stop and Ingles Supermarket that also goes towards the meals.

Along with the police department and school personnel, many other members from the community like Public Works and the city council help distribute the food.

Melanie Blaswell, Family Liaison at Hogansville Elementary School, said the school has families that reach out for assistance ahead of the holiday season and that is how they identify those in need.

“It’s a really big deal for the police department to do this in our community. For them to actually reach out to our families on a one-on-one basis, it really means a lot coming from them,” said Blaswell.

The police department works closely with Blaswell, the housing authority, local churches and a local food pantry to identify the families in need in Hogansville. Blaswell said they have 100 families on average every year that they provide Thanksgiving dinner for.

Franchester Smith is a Hogansville resident who has been receiving Thanksgiving dinner from the police department for the past three years. She will be cooking Thanksgiving dinner for her sister who is no longer able to cook and will be in the hospital.

“I really appreciate the food that the police department gives because there has been a time when I didn’t have any. I was low on funds and I really appreciate them giving it to me and I thank them for it, I really do,” said Smith.