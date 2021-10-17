Hogansville PD wraps police car with pink ribbons for breast cancer awareness

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Hogansville Police Department is showing their support this month for breast cancer awareness with a customized car. Patrol Officer, Abby Freeman, considers herself an advocate for breast cancer awareness and has a patrol car to demonstrate that.

“There’s so many people that have breast cancer or have dealt with it. Some people can’t spread awareness or some people just haven’t had the chance to. It is one of the biggest cancers especially in women. I am a local protector I guess you would say. I honestly just felt compelled to spread awareness and show that we care and we’re here for people too,” said Freeman.

Freeman said she jumped on the idea of having her car wrapped with the pink breast cancer ribbons and has received a lot of positive feedback from the community. The feedback has been a lot of gratitude and people sharing their stories on how cancer has affected them or someone they know.

Although she has not lost loved ones to breast cancer, Freeman said she has lost loved ones to other forms of cancer and that impacted her decision to wrap her car.

“I don’t know what’s worse, somebody having it and going through it or their family, their friends, their jobs and people they’ve gotten close with. Everybody deals with it, it’s not just the person that has it,” said Freeman.

Freeman said her patrol car will be displaying the pink ribbons until at least the end of the month but it may be longer. The other officers in the department also decided to join the fight by wearing something pink on their uniforms and changing their badge numbers on their cars to pink.