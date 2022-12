HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Hogansville Police Department is set to host an American Red Cross blood drive on Dec. 29, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Highland Baptist Church- Fellowship Hall.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 1-800-733-2767 or online at RedCrossBlood.org and entering HPD at the top.

According to American Red Cross, every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood, and just one donation can save up to three people’s lives.