Hogansville soldier killed in Korean War to be laid to rest

HOGANSVILLE, GA. (WRBL)–A Hogansville soldier lost in the Korean War will be returned home and laid to rest next month.

At the age of 19, Army Sgt. Billy J. Maxwell was reported missing in action on November 30, 1950. Sgt. Maxwell was a member of Heavy Mortar Company, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division.

At the time he was reported missing in action, Sgt. Maxwell along his unit, was engaged in intense fighting with the Chinese People’s Volunteer Forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Following the end of the war his remains could not be recovered.

On July 27, 2018, following the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, North Korea turned over 55 boxes, coiremains of American service members killed during the Korean War. The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Aug. 1, 2018, and were subsequently accessioned into the DPAA laboratory for identification.

To identify the remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA), Y-chromosome DNA (Y-STR) and autosomal DNA (auSTR) analysis. Using these methods, scientists were able to identify Sgt. Maxwell.

Sgt. Maxwell will be buried November 9, 2019, in his hometown of Hogansville.