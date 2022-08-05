LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County School System welcomed students back on Friday for the 2022-2023 school year. There are over 12,000 students in the system that headed back to class and one of the first school’s to open its door was Hollis Hand Elementary School.

Matt Body, the Principal of Hollis Hand, joined faculty members to welcome back students as parents and school buses dropped them off.

“The first day of school is a special day. You got, I don’t know if you can see behind me, but you got parents coming in to take their kids into class and taking pictures with them. They’re going to have those pictures for the rest of their lives so we’re making memories today. The first day of school is that a memorable, important day that sets the tone for the remainder of the year,” said Body.

There are over 600 students at Hollis Hand and many parents walked their students to their classroom to commence the first day. They will also be allowed to do so for the second day of school on Monday.

Body said the school’s goal this year is to give students a high-quality education in a loving and nurturing environment. He hopes students this year feel safe, learn, and excel within the walls of Hollis Hand.

“There’s a lot of relationship building the first day but also, we are a school, we have to sneak in a bit of curriculum and instruction as well,” said Body.