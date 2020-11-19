 

Shooting victim becomes Muscogee County’s 41st homicide victim, coroner confirms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office confirms the county’s 41st homicide of 2020.

Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley says the victim is Vamonte Gray, 26. Gray died from an apparent gunshot wound. He says the victim was pronounced dead at 2:10 a.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Emergency Room.

Worley says right now, he’s unsure where the shooting happened, but believes police are investigating a location in the Steam Mill Road area.

News 3 will bring you the latest developments as they become available.

