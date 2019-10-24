Honoring Rep. Elijah Cummings

In this Aug. 7, 2019, photo, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., speaks during a luncheon at the National Press Club in Washington. U.S. Rep. Cummings has died from complications of longtime health challenges, his office said in a statement on Oct. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(AP)–Multiple speakers are honoring the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings in a tribute ceremony at a university in Baltimore.

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland told the hundreds of people gathered at Morgan State University on Wednesday that “America has lost the champion for social justice.”

Cummings died Thursday of complications from longstanding health issues. Nearly 30 people are scheduled to speak during the evening service. They are sharing memories of when Cummings responded to attacks from President Donald Trump and when he marched in the streets of Baltimore in 2015 after civil unrest broke out following the death of a young black man in police custody.

Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones says Cummings was Baltimore’s “consoler in chief” after Freddie Gray’s death and helped reunite the city.