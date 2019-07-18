Family Slain: Mother and her three young children stabbed to death in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A horrific scene Wednesday night and early into Thursday morning as crime scene investigators continued their grisly task of gathering evidence after a mother and her three children were found stabbed to death in an apartment near Cusseta Road.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed late Wednesday evening the brutal deaths of those four victims, including three children, at the Elizabeth Canty Homes.

Bryan confirmed all four family members were stabbed and killed. The victims are 29-year-old Jerrica Spellman and her three children; three-year-old son Kyng, one-year-old daughter McKenzie, and four or five-month-old daughter Kristin, said Bryan.

Homicide detectives, patrol officers, and other police personnel remained on location for hours at the scene of the quadruple homicide.

Their investigation continues into Thursday.