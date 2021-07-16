Hot and Dry for the Weekend Ahead of a Cool Front Moving in on Monday

HOT is the keyword for our Friday as temperatures will peak in the low 90’s. Staying dry for the most part this afternoon, but into the evening, the development for showers and storms is expected for parts of our viewing area.



The weekend is looking to be quite nice with less cloud cover and only the chance for stray showers in the afternoon. Although, by Sunday night, we will start seeing more widespread showers due to a front moving in on Monday. Temperatures will get up into the low 90’s both Saturday and Sunday, and heat indexes will be even hotter in the upper 90’s.



For next week, a cool front on Monday will leave us with isolated showers on both Monday and Tuesday and possibly carry into Wednesday morning. That front will also drop our temperatures back in the mid to upper 80’s for next week. By Wednesday afternoon through Friday, our stay afternoon shower pattern will be back and temperatures will remain in the upper 80’s.